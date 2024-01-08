Despite only recently penning a new deal at Wolves, Max Kilman could reportedly become an option for West Ham.

That’s according to transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who believes the Wolves defender could become a target for David Moyes if Nayef Aguerd departs before the end of the January window.

Max Kilman one to watch for West Ham despite only signing a new five-year deal last summer. It would take close to £45m. No movement unless Nayef Aguerd departs. Spurs had also looked at Kilman in the build up to last summer as one option prior to him extending at Wolves.? pic.twitter.com/GqAS3FKXyj — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 8, 2024

Considered one of the Premier League’s most underrated centre-backs, Kilman, 26, was recently handed the Wolves captaincy as a show of respect for what has been an impressive five years with the club.

However, despite signing a new five-year contract six months ago, the 26-year-old finds himself top of one of his rivals’ mid-season wishlists.

Should Aguerd, 27, leave the Hammers before the January deadline, the Londoners are expected to pursue Kilman with hopes Wolves’ financial issues may force them into accepting an offer.

Although a finalised deal remains a long way off, as Jacobs rightfully points out, this one looks like a saga worth watching as the window develops.