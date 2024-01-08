West Ham have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn.

That’s according to a recent report from HITC, who claim the Hammers have the chance to bring the 26-year-old back to London following his previous spell with Spurs.

Ajax’s head of transfer Kelvin De Lang recently poured cool water on speculation the Dutch winger could team up with David Moyes, but HITC’s Graeme Bailey remains adamant a January deal is on the cards.

Since joining the Dutch giants 18 months ago, Bergwijn, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 24 goals and registered nine assists in 65 matches across all competitions.