AC Milan keen to wrap up early summer deal for 26-year-old Fulham star

AC Milan are reportedly set to enter pre-contract talks with Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

That’s according to a recent report from Luca Bianchin, who claims the Serie A giants are keen to sign the centre-back on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Although a deal to move to the San Siro is considered “impossible” this month, an agreement is likely in time for the summer, and after refusing to extend his deal with the Cottagers, the 26-year-old is destined to leave England’s capital.

As for AC Milan, with their injuries stacking up, manager Stefano Pioli will feel frustrated he can’t get Adarabayio through the door quicker, but considering the club are close to signing a Premier League established defender, in his prime, for free, will serve as a huge boost for not only the Rossoneri but also Italian football, as a whole.

During his four years with Fulham, Adarabayio, who left Manchester City’s academy, has scored four goals and registered two assists in 117 games in all competitions.