Chelsea have reportedly made a €60million offer for the transfer of Benfica defender Antonio Silva, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

However, that initial offer has been quickly turned down by Benfica, who have pointed to the talented young centre-back’s €100m release clause in his current contract, which expires in 2027, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The report claims Chelsea and Man Utd are among Silva’s admirers, with the Blues taking their interest up a notch by making a proposal to Benfica, even if it doesn’t look like being anywhere near enough.

Silva is one of the biggest talents in the game and will surely earn a big move before too long, with United and Chelsea both in need of top young defenders of his calibre.

The 20-year-old could be the ideal long-term successor to Thiago Silva at Chelsea, while doubts remain over Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, who have had inconsistent starts to life in English football.

United, meanwhile, are also having a below-par season, and could surely do with replacing ageing figures like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, who have both been in and out of Erik ten Hag’s starting XI this season.