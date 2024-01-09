Arsenal line-up bargain deal for £34m Bundesliga star

The Gunners are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as a potential January target.

After spending Christmas at the top of the Premier League, the mood surrounding Arsenal changed relatively quickly as they would go on to lose their next two Premier League fixtures.

Currently sitting in fourth position, supporters will be hoping to see some new signings join this month to sure up the squad.

Although many would prefer the arrival of a striker, due to the lack of options and the reported lack of funds, a marquee deal may have to wait till the summer.

But the club are rumoured to be looking at other areas with a potential new full-back said to be high up the list.

According to German outlet BILD, the Gunners are chasing the signature of right-back Frimpong who has been exceptional for Leverkusen over the past few seasons.

Reports from TeamTalk claim the 23-year-old has a £34 million release clause in his contract that becomes active in the summer.

Although Mikel Arteta signed Jurrien Timber last year to help fix that department, the Dutch defender ruptured his ACL in his first game, ruling him out for the entire season.

Frimpong would offer a much more attacking option from full-back possessing qualities that both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu lack.