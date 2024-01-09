Arsenal will not sign £80m Premier League player this month

Ivan Toney is reportedly too expensive for Arsenal to pursue this month, with Brentford asking £80 million for the England international.

The 27-year-old striker has been heavily linked to a January transfer to the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal are searching for a top center-forward to to solve the Gunners’ goal scoring problems.

But there aren’t many choices this month, with Toney emerging as one of Arsenal’s more likely targets in the transfer season as they want to add a striker.

ESPN have reported that Brentford are unwilling to sell their star forward this month even though he will not be available for the whole season.

Arsenal believe £80m is too much for Toney and they are currently looking for other options in the market. Toney will now remain with the Bees in west London.

The other options that Arsenal have been linked with are Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke or keep continuing their season with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and go for a big money transfer in the summer.

The Gunners are currently in desperate need to add a new goal scorer in their squad having only scored just once in the last three games.

A promising season for Arsenal has turned into a disastrous one in the last few weeks as they have been knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool and their title hopes have suffered after defeats against Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham.

Arteta is under increasing pressure to save Arsenal’s season and getting some new players in the transfer window might provide them with just the inspiration they need.