Big day for Timo Werner at Tottenham on Tuesday

Tuesday could be one of the biggest days in Timo Werner’s career so far.

The underperforming 27-year-old German has already flown to London via private jet, per Sky Sports, ahead of his medical with Tottenham Hotspur.

Should it be concluded successfully, it could provide the springboard for the player to reignite his fading career.

Werner never came close to the form he showed at Leipzig that persuaded Chelsea to part with £45m (Sky Sports), and that saw him return to the Bundesliga outfit.

Since then, things have hardly picked up for him. According to WhoScored, he’s managed just two goals in all competitions since the start of the season.

Clearly, Ange Postecoglou sees something in the player that he feels he can work with, and to that end, medical pending, Werner could not only resurrect his own career and chances of making the German national team for the European Championship, but he could also help fire Spurs to glory.

Sky Sports also report that the medical will take place at some point on Tuesday, and the north Londoners also have an option to buy Werner for £15m should his loan spell prove to be a success.

Given how well Tottenham have played under the Australian, he deserves the trust of supporters who might be scratching their heads at this stage.

If Werner’s finishing ends up matching his hunger and desire to prove himself again on the biggest stage, Postecoglou will have pulled off another masterstroke.

