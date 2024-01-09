Borussia Dortmund closing in on Ian Maatsen loan deal

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to sign Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen on loan until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Nizaar Kinsella, who claims the young defender is heading to the Bundesliga with hopes of playing more minutes ahead of the European Championship in the summer.

??? Dortmund are set to sign Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen on loan until the end of the season. There is no option in the deal, but if he plays often, it should increase his value ahead of a summer sale. More on @standardsport soon. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 9, 2024

Despite being one of the Blues’ most highly-rated young players, Maatsen, 21, has failed to agree a contract extension — leaving him facing free agency in just 18 months.

Consequently, after rejecting the chance to re-join Burnley after spending last season on loan with them, the 21-year-old is obviously not only keen to play more minutes but also for a club that plays top European football — two things Dortmund can offer.

Set to make the move to Germany before the end of the winter window, Maatsen could soon be joined by Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho who is expected to make a return to the club following a disappointing spell at Old Trafford.