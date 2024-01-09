Chelsea have six days to wrap up signing of World Cup winner

With the January transfer window already in full swing, it would be something of a surprise for Chelsea to remain quiet in terms of their business dealings.

Give Me Sport note that the recall of Andrey Santos from his loan at Nottingham Forest and the loan of Alex Matos to Huddersfield Town are the club’s only transfer deals done so far this month.

There is still over three weeks to go for the situation to change of course, though if the Blues want to firm up their interest in one World Cup winner, they don’t have even half of that time to get the deal over the line.

According to Fichajes, Roma ace, Paulo Dybala, has a clause in his contract that means non-Italian teams can bid for the player’s services but they only have until January 15 to complete the transfer.

At just €12m, the Argentinian would represent a bargain for a Blues side that could thrive on his creativity in and around the box.

With fellow Albiceleste, Mauricio Pochettino, as his manager, Dybala would have little problem settling in at Stamford Bridge, and how Chelsea could do with a shot in the arm in what has been the most disappointing of seasons so far.

If Todd Boehly wants to add the touch of class and experience that the 30-year-old can bring to his squad, he’ll need to get the ball rolling as quickly as possible.