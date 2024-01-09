Chelsea dressing room ‘up in arms’ at prospect of first team star being sold

Chelsea run the risk of unsettling the squad if they decide to sell Conor Gallagher.

The Blues, after spending over £1 billion in the last three transfer windows, need sales to balance their books and remain in line with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

And although the club appear to be working on some outgoing deals, including Ian Maatsen joining Borussia Dortmund on loan, the player who remains heavily linked with a multi-million-pound permanent transfer is midfielder Gallagher.

Thought to have been available in the summer, Mauricio Pochettino stuck with the 23-year-old and has made him an integral part of his first-team plans.

Rumours suggesting the former Crystal Palace loanee could be up for sale have not gone away though, and according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, several players are ‘up in arms at the prospect’ of their teammate being sold.

“I’m not sure there is lots of cash left in the bank. That’s why the Conor Gallagher scenario is fascinating,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I think they’re going to have to seriously consider the bid if someone does offer them £45million or £50million for him, just to help with Financial Fair Play.

“But that would be a really bad move in the eyes of the fans and in the dressing room as well. From what I’m told, a lot of the players are up in arms at the prospect of Gallagher even being available.”

Spurs have a long-standing interest in Gallagher, but a failed approach last summer has since seen their interest wain. The London rivals now appear to have prioritised RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Genoa’s Radu Dragusin leaving a move for Gallagher very unlikely.

Since the start of the season, Gallagher, who has 18 months left on his contract, has registered four assists in 19 Premier League games.