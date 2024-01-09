Erling Haaland can leave Manchester City for a bargain fee of only €100m

If Real Madrid fail to sign Kylian Mbappé, they could consider signing Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

The Spanish team would just be required to pay half of his Manchester City release clause, according to sources.

Spanish outlet AS, via the Daily Mail, have reported that the Spanish giants only need to pay half of Haaland’s release clause at Man City to sign him.

The La Liga team is currently chasing the signing of Kylian Mbappe who is allowed to sign a pre-agreement with the club of his choice as he has entered the final six months of his contract at PSG.

However, the Frenchman is said to be “unimpressed” with Madrid’s efforts to sign him. Carlo Ancelotti’s team could make a move for Haaland if they are unable to complete the signing of Mbappe.

The prolific Norwegian striker would be perfect to fill the vacuum left by Karim Benzema. Since joining the Premier League champions for £51 million from Borussia Dortmund, he has scored 71 goals and recorded 14 more assists in 75 games.

Real Madrid’s attack is currently lead by Joselu, who isn’t at the required level that they need, or Vinicius or Rodrygo, who aren’t natural strikers.

Los Blancos have still not replaced Benzema who left the club to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The known value of Haaland’s release clause is around €200 (£172) million, and it only applies to teams playing in the English Premier League. Teams in other leagues may sign him for about half of that amount.

At that price, Haaland would be like a bargain signing for the La Liga giants.