Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham star “100% focused” on North London club despite interest from two clubs

A decision over the future of Bryan Gil at Tottenham will be made in the coming days as both Feyenoord and Fiorentina have shown interest in taking the winger on loan for the rest of the season.

It was reported on Tuesday that the two European sides want to bring Gil to their clubs and that the future of the 22-year-old is in Tottenham’s hands.

Following this news, Fabrizio Romano has provided more detail on Gil’s future stating that both clubs have approached Tottenham over a deal but there has been no contact on the player’s side. The transfer journalist goes on to say that the winger is “100% focused” on Spurs and that the Spaniard is going nowhere as things stand.

???? Two important points to clarify about Bryan Gil future. Despite interest from Feyenoord and Fiorentina as they both approached Tottenham, there’s still NO contact on player side. Bryan Gil, 100% focused on Spurs and not close to leaving the club as things stand. pic.twitter.com/a0L0uXD6Y8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2024

Gil was a highly-rated talent upon moving to Tottenham in 2021 but things have not worked out for the youngster so far.

The Spanish winger has played nine times for the North London club this season but has only racked up 207 minutes of action.

A transfer away from Spurs would be best for Gil to develop his game further as Ange Postecoglou can’t promise to give him minutes throughout the remainder of the campaign.