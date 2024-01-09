PSV Eindhoven have expressed formal interest in securing a loan deal for Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri. However, LA Galaxy are also reported to be interested in the 22-year-old Uruguayan.

Pellistri joined Manchester United in October 2020 for £9 million but has faced challenges in breaking into the first team. In an effort to gain more playing time, Pellistri previously completed two loan moves to Spanish club Alaves.

While PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Pellistri, they will face competition from MLS side LA Galaxy during the January window, per the Daily Mail. PSV Eindhoven might be a more attractive option for Pellistri, especially given their current position at the top of the Eredivisie table.

LA Galaxy currently occupies the fifth position in the Western Conference table, trailing behind Austin FC, Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, and Houston Dynamo.

There were reports in the summer that Sheffield United were looking to sign the Uruguayan on a season-long loan, but that did not materialise and nor does it look likely this window with them sitting at the foot of the table. And they have no domestic loan slots available anyway.

In other developments, Jadon Sancho, another wide attacking option for Manchester United, appears poised to depart Old Trafford, with a loan move to Borussia Dortmund on the horizon.