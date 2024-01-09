“He isn’t good enough to play against top sides”, ex-Arsenal player’s brutal assessment

Eddie Nketiah isn’t good enough, according to Kevin Campbell, to play for Arsenal in the big games.

Arsenal’s 2-0 home loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup resulted in their elimination from the FA Cup. The Gunners wasted opportunities in front of goal and were ultimately left to lament their wasted opportunities.

According to Kevin Campbell, Nketiah just cannot provide Gabriel Jesus’ level of quality upfront while playing for the Premier League club.

Talking to talkSPORT, Campbell raised questions over Arsenal’s lack of depth in attack.

He said: “Unfortunately, the way Arsenal play, they don’t play that way.

“It’s kind of tailor-made to Jesus, wherever he goes, that’s where the spark is.

“And if Jesus isn’t playing well, then you tend to find Arsenal don’t play well.

“I know Eddie sometimes gets put up there and does a good job against certain teams.

“But when it comes to the top teams, I don’t think Eddie’s game is geared to do what Gabriel Jesus does and that’s a problem, it really is a problem for Arsenal.”

Although Nketiah has shown throughout his time at Arsenal that he is a strong finisher, he isn’t exactly a top striker at the moment. His goal scoring record is not something you would expect from a striker at a top club.

The English star has only scored six goals in 27 appearances this season. The 24-year-old has proven that he is capable of filling in when needed from the bench. Arteta will, however, undoubtedly be aiming to expand his striker options in the upcoming months.

The Gunners are being linked with the likes of Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke and both have proven to be prolific in the Premier League.