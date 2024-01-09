Highly-rated striker has rejected Arsenal and Man United for German giants

Dino Klapija has reportedly declined the opportunity to play for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United or Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Dino Klapija is reportedly a target for Manchester United and Arsenal during the January transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

As per the report, scouts from the Gunners watched his past three games and they are seriously interested in signing him while United have been tracking the 17-year-old center forward of NK Kustosija as well.

Arteta’s team is so interested in the highly-rated youngster that they have even “made a case for Klapija’s family to move to London”.

However, all the efforts from the Premier League clubs have gone to waste. Instead, Klapija and his family have made the decision to sign with RB Leipzig. They think the Bundesliga club would provide the center-forward a better opportunity to play football in the first team squad.

They believe Klapija will be just warming the bench at the Premier League clubs and the German club can provide the perfect platform for his career and make him a better player for the future.

In addition to a 10% sell-on, RB Leipzig is paying a £4.8 million transfer fee. The German club have a history of developing young players and turning them into prominent football stars.

The Premier League clubs will be still keeping an eye on him if he joins the Bundesliga and may make a move for him in the future if he can develop into a better player.

Both Arsenal and Man United are looking to add players to their squad this month as they aim to turnaround their season.