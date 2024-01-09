Transfer news expert Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Arsenal’s striker search and the situation surrounding Brentford star Ivan Toney this January.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that while Toney would welcome an approach from Arsenal, there also seems to be a sense of loyalty towards Brentford.

The England international also currently looks unaffordable for the Gunners, with some sources suggesting it could take as much as £100million to get Brentford to sell their star player this winter.

Arsenal would do well to strengthen their attack after a recent slump, with the goals drying up for the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka, while the jury is out on the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard as backup options in that area of the pitch.

Toney would surely be an upgrade, but as things stand it doesn’t look particularly likely, according to the latest information from Jacobs.

“Arsenal are not currently in talks for Ivan Toney even though many fans feel he’d be a perfect fit. What’s true, though, is that Toney would welcome an approach from Arsenal,” Jacobs said.

“There is no guarantee Arsenal, much like Chelsea, will sign a striker now as opposed to waiting until the summer. And in Toney’s case, it’s just a very expensive outlay to make anything happen. Brentford want £80m+, and some sources even indicate they would hold out for £100m before even entertaining an offer. That’s out of Arsenal’s budget for January.

“Toney has also said on record he feels he owes Brentford for their support during his ban for gambling breaches. So it’s more likely at this stage he stays at Brentford in January.

“This is also down to the fact Brentford need him to help get them further clear of the relegation zone. Remember, Bryan Mbeumo is injured and Yoane Wissa is at the African Cup of Nations with DR Congo. This will make them even more reluctant to sell Toney now.

“A new Toney contract at Brentford also can’t be ruled out, but the challenge is matching his desired wage. But Brentford don’t feel in any rush and although it’s true Toney is starting to plan for his next move, free agency in 2025 is not impossible either.”

Jacobs also added some information on Nketiah’s situation at Arsenal, with Crystal Palace interested in him, but with Mikel Arteta seemingly keen to keep him as part of his squad.

“Meanwhile, Arsenal are happy with Eddie Nketiah, who Mikel Arteta views as a valuable squad member,” Jacobs added.

“At the moment they are not entertaining selling Nketiah in January despite firm interest from Crystal Palace. Arsenal value Nketiah at around £35m, but he won’t be allowed to leave unless another striker, and one within Arsenal’s budget, can be found.

“I am told Nketiah will really have to push if an offer that he feels is right for him comes this month. Arsenal and Arteta’s perspective is very much that they need all the depth possible for the second-half of the season.”