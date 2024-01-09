Harry Kane set for reunion with England teammates as Bayern progress on double signing

Harry Kane could reportedly be set to be joined by two England teammates at Bayern Munich this January, according to latest updates on the club’s transfer plans.

Kane made the move from Tottenham to Bayern in the summer, and has made a superb start to life at the Allianz Arena with 25 goals in 22 games in all competitions so far.

It seems Bayern are keen to bring in two more England internationals now that the transfer window is open again, with talks progressing over a deal for Kane’s old Spurs colleague Eric Dier.

On top of that, it seems unsettled Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson has also been offered to Bayern this winter.

Henderson is not having the best time out in Saudi Arabia following his big-money move from Liverpool in the summer, and he’s also been linked with Newcastle United.

Bayern could do with bringing in cover in midfield this January and if they can land Dier and Henderson, even if only as squad players, they’ll surely be in good shape for the second half of the campaign.