Newcastle United have reportedly “discussed” the potential transfer of Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson, according to reliable journalist Luke Edwards.

Henderson left Liverpool in a surprise move to Saudi Arabia during the summer, but recent transfer rumours suggest he could be looking for a quick return to the Premier League.

It seems Newcastle could be one option for the England international this January, with Telegraph journalist Edwards posting on X that the former Reds captain’s name has been discussed inside St James’ Park…

Jordan Henderson returning with his tail between his legs but his name has discussed at #nufc. Why Everton are still vulnerable to player departures and ?@KaeKurd? in a dressing gown. https://t.co/d03GKoMNMN — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) January 9, 2024

This makes sense for Newcastle due to the absence of Sandro Tonali due to his ban for gambling, while Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips has also been talked up as an option for the Magpies by Fabrizio Romano in recent exclusive quotes to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

If a deal can’t be done for Phillips to come in as cover for Tonali in midfield, then an experienced and proven winner like Henderson could certainly be an ideal alternative.