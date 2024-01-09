Leeds eyeing up a move for former Chelsea academy graduate

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Chris Mepham this month.

The Whites are looking to improve their defensive options and they are plotting a move for the Bournemouth defender this month as per reports.

The former Chelsea Academy graduate has fallen down the pecking order at Bournemouth and it makes sense for him to move on in search of regular playing time.

Regular football in the Championship would be ideal for him and it remains to be seen whether he can help Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds will be desperate for promotion this season and they need to make the most of the January window and improve their squad. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the weaknesses over the next few weeks.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham United lining up January move for 23-year-old Ligue 1 star
Premier League ace would welcome Leeds move in January
Potential big-name signing from Saudi club has been “discussed” at Newcastle United

Mepham has previously shown his quality with the Cherries and there is no doubt that he could be a useful player for Leeds. He will help them tighten up defensively and he will also give manager Daniel Farke more options to work with.

More Stories Chris Mepham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.