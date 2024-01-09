Leeds eyeing up a move for former Chelsea academy graduate

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Chris Mepham this month.

The Whites are looking to improve their defensive options and they are plotting a move for the Bournemouth defender this month as per reports.

The former Chelsea Academy graduate has fallen down the pecking order at Bournemouth and it makes sense for him to move on in search of regular playing time.

Regular football in the Championship would be ideal for him and it remains to be seen whether he can help Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds will be desperate for promotion this season and they need to make the most of the January window and improve their squad. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the weaknesses over the next few weeks.

Mepham has previously shown his quality with the Cherries and there is no doubt that he could be a useful player for Leeds. He will help them tighten up defensively and he will also give manager Daniel Farke more options to work with.