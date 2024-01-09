Leeds aren’t keen on losing any of their star players this January window as they have reportedly put a £30m price tag on Crysencio Summerville.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sits fourth in the Championship after a woeful couple of games over Christmas.

It looked like Leeds were primed to hunt down the automatic promotion spot when they impressively beat Ipswich Town 4-0 at Elland Road.

But they would go on to lose their next two Championship games, first to Preston before a 1-0 defeat to the Baggies.

With promotion to the Premier League on the line, they will be hoping for a big second half of the season and to ensure that, they will not want to lose any of their best players in January.

That includes Summerville who has been exceptional so far this season, scoring 12 goals and bagging six assists.

According to TeamTalk, Leeds has put an asking price of a reported £30 million on the forward to deter any potential bids this month.

The Dutch star will have all his attention focused on this weekend’s trip to Cardiff where his side can try to claw back the seven points difference to second place.