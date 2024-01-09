Liverpool longing for ambitious transfer target to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reportedly longing for the ambitious potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to replace Mohamed Salah.

According to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Liverpool are dreaming of signing Mbappe in case Salah ends up leaving Anfield.

The Egypt international will surely be fully focused on AFCON for now, while there’s then the rest of the season with Liverpool to think about, but Fabrizio Romano has previously told CaughtOffside that he thinks a move to Saudi Arabia could be one to watch again in the summer.

Salah is a Liverpool legend and wouldn’t be easy to replace, but Mbappe is another of the world’s greatest players, so could be ideal to take on that role in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The report notes that Real Madrid remain keen on Mbappe as well, and it may be that they’ll continue to be the strong favourites for the France international’s signature.

Still, LFC could also perhaps offer Mbappe a tempting option, as the report states he’d be made the undisputed star of this Reds side, which perhaps isn’t as guaranteed due to the presence of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid.