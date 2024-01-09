Liverpool injury blow as crucial player set to sidelined for a few weeks

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have been dealt a significant injury blow with the news that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is now set to be out of action for a few weeks.

The England international has long been one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s side, playing starring roles in the club’s success in the Premier League and Champions League in recent years.

Now, however, Liverpool’s fine recent run of form could be under threat as this vital cog of Klopp’s team faces a few weeks out of contention due to a tear in the lateral ligament of his knee, according to journalist David Lynch in the post on X below…

Liverpool fans will hope this doesn’t end up being too lengthy an absence for Alexander-Arnold, with the timing particularly poor as Mohamed Salah is now also unavailable after travelling to participate in the AFCON with the Egyptian national team.

LFC need the goal threat of Salah and the passing ability of Alexander-Arnold or they are, quite simply, not the same team, so it will be intriguing to see how they cope with their upcoming games.

