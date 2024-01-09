Liverpool linked with a move for 23-year-old Bundesliga defender

Liverpool are keen on the Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix.

According to Daily Mail, the 23-year-old is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar as they look to bring in central defensive reinforcements. They are keeping tabs on several defenders and the Bundesliga player has caught their attention.

Lacroix will be entering the final year of his contract at the end of the season and he could be available for a reasonable price during the summer transfer window. Liverpool need to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Joel Matip and the 23-year-old Frenchman could prove to be a superb addition.

He has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he is certainly good enough to thrive in the Premier League as well. If Liverpool can sign him for a reasonable price in the coming months, it could prove to be a superb investment from the Premier League giants.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for Liverpool will be an attractive proposition for the young defender and he will want to establish himself as a key player for the Reds.

The Frenchman is still only 23 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a reliable Premier League defender with the right coaching and guidance.

Liverpool have a formidable squad at their disposal but they are still a couple of signings away from truly competing for major trophies is every season. Alongside a central defender, they should look to invest in a quality, defensive midfielder as well.