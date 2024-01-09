Liverpool offered hope of signing Mbappe because of Real Madrid decision

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga is one that’s going to dominate the headlines again for at least the next few weeks.

According to MARCA, the French World Cup winner will make the decision on where he’s moving to next in February. That is to say he will make the decision public.

It was always felt that Real Madrid would be his destination, however, Relevo note that Los Blancos have reduced their financial offer to the player because he’s not as crucial to their aspirations now as he was perhaps a couple of years ago.

What next for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe?

Sky Sports have also reported that, as a result, Mbappe has been left unimpressed and is now exploring Premier League options.

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the striker, and with Mo Salah potentially moving on to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, the Reds would have room in their wage bill to accommodate Mbappe.

Were the player be persuaded to move to Anfield, it would set up the Mbappe vs Haaland debate in much the same way as the Ronaldo vs Messi games in La Liga.

That, as much as any financial inducement, could appeal to Mbappe as it might definitively put to bed the argument as to which of the pretenders to Messi’s crown is the best.

