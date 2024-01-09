Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

A report from Daily Mail claims that the 20-year-old central defender has caught the eye of the Liverpool scouts this season. It is no secret that Liverpool will have to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and Diomande would be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

The 20-year-old has shown his quality in the Portuguese league and he will want to take the next step in his career. A move to the Premier League would be an exciting step up and the youngster will be determined to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

The player has a release clause of around £70 million and it remains to be whether Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. Although it might seem like a substantial outlay right now, the player could justify the investment in the long run.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip will be out of contract in the summer and they will need to replace him adequately. In addition to that, players like Joe Gomez have had their fair share of injury problems since joining the club. Liverpool need more depth in the central defensive unit and Diomande would be a quality long-term investment for them.

Jurgen Klopp has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Liverpool and he could help the 20-year-old Sporting CP defender fulfil his tremendous potential.