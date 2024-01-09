Exclusive: Liverpool duo discussed in three-hour transfer meeting at Saudi club, says expert

Liverpool have two players emerging as possible transfer targets for Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jacobs revealed that manager Steven Gerrard held a three-hour transfer meeting with the club recently, with Reds duo Joel Matip and Joe Gomez among the names mentioned and discussed.

Liverpool sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi clubs last summer, and one imagines there could be some openness to letting a squad player like Gomez leave, while Matip also looks set to be available in the coming months as he’s edging ever closer to being a free agent.

“Ettifaq are exploring a range of ambitious options both in January and this summer to bolster Gerrard’s squad. Two Al-Ettifaq targets for this window are Fenerbahce’s Ryan Kent and Al-Hilal’s Abdulellah Al-Malki. Steven Gerrard was part of a three-hour recruitment meeting on Monday where Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, and Villa’s Bertrand Traore, were also discussed for summer 2024,” Jacobs said.

“Some of these names may be presented to Henderson to help reassure him of future plans and the project. The England midfielder is believed to be self-representing, and should he find a genuine suitor Ettifaq’s ‘not for sale’ stance could yet be tested, but it’s certainly not an easy exit to facilitate.”

With Jordan Henderson reported as looking for a way out of Al Ettifaq, it could be that players like Matip and Gomez are being eyed up to help keep the England international happy and help him feel more settled at the club alongside two of his former LFC teammates.