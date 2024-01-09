Manchester United legend sends brutal message to Jesse Lingard over “f****ing about”

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hit out at Jesse Lingard for not actually playing any football and just messing around and posing in pictures in the gym on social media.

Lingard has been without a club for some time now, having failed to get himself moves to the likes of West Ham and Al Ettifaq in recent times, despite training with both teams.

It’s fair to say things have really gone downhill for Lingard since his Man Utd days, when he was often a key first-team player and also a regular for England at international level.

Now, however, Lingard has received some very blunt criticism from club legend Scholes on the Instagram post below…

Lingard may well find himself a new club soon, but for now it’s not looking great for him, and it’s hard to see what the future holds for the 31-year-old.

Who knows? Perhaps Scholes’ comment here will prove something of a wake-up call to Lingard as his career threatens to slip away from him.