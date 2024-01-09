Man United scouts monitoring 6ft 4in tall Serie A defender

Manchester United reportedly sent scouts to watch Roma’s 1-1 draw against Atalanta over the weekend.

That’s according to a recent report from HITC, who claims the Red Devils are tracking Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

Considered one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, Scalvini, 20, is expected to become Atalanta’s next big export after Rasmus Hojlund’s £72 million move (Sky Sports), also to Manchester United, in the summer.

Likely to cost a huge sum, Scalvini, who already has seven international caps for Italy to his name, is quickly becoming an important player for club, and country.

Standing at a massive 6ft 4in tall, the Brescia academy graduate also has the competitive edge and is expected to be able to deal with the notoriously physical and fast-paced Premier League.

And although a deal is not expected to be reached, with any club, this month, Scalvini remains one to watch in the summer.

Since being promoted to Atalanta’s first team in 2021, the 20-year-old, who has four-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored four goals and registered three assists in 77 games in all competitions.