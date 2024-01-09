Deal being held up due to wage issue between Manchester United and player

Manchester United and Jadon Sancho may reportedly have some disagreement over wages that still need to be ironed out for the England winger to seal his loan transfer back to Borussia Dortmund this January.

The 23-year-old has completely fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in recent times, and it seems highly unlikely there’s no way back for him under Erik ten Hag after their rather public falling out this season.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside about Sancho wanting out and being keen to return to Dortmund as soon as possible, but this deal has been slightly slow to progress since then.

The latest from Ruhr Nachrichten is that there is some issue still to be resolved between Man Utd and Sancho relating to wages, so that could be slowing things down slightly.

The Red Devils will presumably still pay part of Sancho’s wages while he’s on loan at Dortmund, but precisely how much is perhaps still not clear, so that may be one final detail that needs to be resolved before this can be made official.

Dortmund fans will no doubt hope Sancho can get back to his best upon returning to the Bundesliga club, as he looked a hugely exciting talent during his first spell there.

Things haven’t worked out for the former Manchester City youngster at United, but he’s still young enough to turn his career around, and going back to Dortmund could be the best next step for him.