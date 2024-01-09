Exclusive: Race is “open” as PL club in talks over rumoured Man United transfer target, says expert

Manchester United have been linked with Ecuador wonderkid Oscar Zambrano, but Fabrizio Romano says it’s currently Bournemouth in talks over signing the talented 19-year-old, who has been compared to Chelsea star Moises Caicedo.

Zambrano currently plays for LDU Quito, but one imagines he’ll surely be on his way to a top club in Europe before too long, as he looks like a player with a big future in the game who could emulate the success of Caicedo in the Premier League.

Although Man Utd have been linked with Zambrano, it seems Romano is not currently aware of anything particularly concrete happening there, stating instead that Bournemouth have tried their luck with a bid for the player, and that they are continuing negotiations over signing him.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “There have been some rumours about Manchester United being interested in Oscar Zambrano, who has been described as the ‘next Moises Caicedo’.

“My information is that Bournemouth offered $5.5m to LDU Quito to sign Zambrano and negotiations continue. There are also other clubs but I’m not aware of more official bids so far. Bournemouth are really pushing, but the race is still open now. We will see.”

It will be interesting to see if Bournemouth can win the race for Zambrano, and, if they do, if clubs like United will perhaps then monitor him as an option for the future once they have a better idea of how well suited he is to Premier League football.