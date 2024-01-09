Manchester United are involved in talks to sign former Arsenal attacker

Internal discussions are taking place at Manchester United around the possibility of signing Dutch forward Donyell Malen in the January transfer window.

Malen plays for Borussia Dortmund and the Dutch attacker has scored five goals this season for the German club.

Football Transfers has reported that United are interested in Malen and the board is considering making a move for the striker.

The 24-year old could be the first of many signings that new Manchester United investor INEOS are aiming to make. The club are reportedly focusing on making cheap and loan signings this month in order to avoid breaking the Financial Fair Play rules.

The German club is reluctant to let go of Malen but they could be convinced by United after letting them have Jadon Sancho. Both clubs could reach an agreement on the transfer with Malen and Sancho both going in the other direction.

United are looking to solve their goal scoring issues with signings like Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and experienced players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all failing to find their best form this season.

As a result, United have struggled in all competitions they’ve played in with the Red Devils unable to make it to the top four of the Premier League so far this season and also getting knocked out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

It remains to be seen if Malen is the answer to their problems. Since joining Dortmund, the young attacker’s goal tally in Germany hasn’t exactly blown everyone away. In fact, he hasn’t even reached double digits in the last two campaigns.

As Jadon Sancho’s time at the club comes to an end, albeit in a loan move and Martial likely to leave the club at the end of the season, Malen might be the player to provide Erik ten Hag with a new option upfront.