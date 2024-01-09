Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Porto midfielder Ussumane Djalo.

According to Daily Mail, the Red Devils have been monitoring his progress and they have sent scouts to watch him in action over the last few months.

The talented young midfielder has a £8 million release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to trigger his exit clause.

The Red Devils certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and Djalo would be a solid long-term investment for them.

The technically gifted central midfielder has the potential to develop into a reliable Premier League playmaker and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him in the long term.

The Red Devils have proven track record of nurturing talented young players into established first team regulars. The 19-year-old will certainly fancy his chances of fulfilling is potential at Old Trafford.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world can be hard to turn down and the player will be attracted to the idea of playing for the Red Devils. The £8 million move could look like a major bargain in the long run if the player manages to adapt to English football and fulfil his potential.

Clubs like Brighton, Everton and Southampton have been keeping tabs on the youngster as well. Manchester United must look to make their move quickly if they want to fend off the competition from their English rivals and sign the player.