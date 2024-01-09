Micah Richards tells West Ham to stay away from £350k-a-week ace

West Ham United have been warned against entering the race to bring Jordan Henderson back to the Premier League.

The English midfielder left Liverpool in favour of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Joining Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq and reportedly becoming the sport’s highest-paid player, Henderson, 33, was expected to see out the rest of his career in the Middle East before inevitably retiring.

However, despite leaving Liverpool just six months ago, according to recent reports, the veteran international is unhappy in Saudi Arabia and is already looking for a way back into European football.

And although several clubs, including Bayern Munich, have already been linked, one club who have been told to avoid a deal is West Ham.

Speaking about the possibility of Henderson returning to England and playing for the Hammers, Micah Richards, who spoke to ‘The Monday Night Club’, said: “He’s not going to play.

“They have Alvarez, Ward Prowse, they are unbelievable in the centre of the park. Henderson is a top player but he’s moved on because his better years are behind him. If he was in the best form of his life he wouldn’t have gone there.”

