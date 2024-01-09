Premier League ace would welcome Leeds move in January

At this point of the season, Leeds United are still well placed to make a late run to the top two automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Currently fourth and seven points behind second placed Ipswich Town, there’s every chance that the all whites will be in the shake up at the business end.

Daniel Farke’s experience in this regard will hold him in good stead when the going gets tough, and some diligent transfer window business done in January will help the tough to get going.

One of those could be Burnley’s Connor Roberts.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Roberts would welcome a switch to Elland Road because he’s second choice to Vitinho at present.

The report also states that Burnley could be loathe to lose him because of not having great strength in depth themselves in the position.

Given their current predicament too, that position is entirely understandable.

However, there’s little point in keeping a player that’s unhappy, as much for the way in which he could drag the dressing room down as anything else.

With three weeks left of the January transfer window, there’s plenty of time for extensive discussions to be had a deal to be constructed to suit all parties.

