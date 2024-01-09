Pundit says Arsenal star “can’t stay” at Arsenal after what Arteta did to him against Liverpool

Pundit Chris Sutton has stated that Eddie Nketiah “can’t stay” at Arsenal after Mikel Arteta overlooked the striker in favour of Kai Havertz for the Gunners’ FA Cup clash against Liverpool at the weekend.

With Gabriel Jesus absent through injury, Nketiah would have been the favourite to start in the striker role but instead, Arteta chose Havertz to lead the line.

The German star didn’t have a great game against the Reds and overall, the North London club were awful in front of goal having created plenty of chances that Nketiah might have converted.

Speaking about the Arsenal striker, former Chelsea and Celtic star Chris Sutton, has stated that the Englishman should now consider leaving the Emirates after Arteta’s latest decision.

Speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, Sutton said via the Mirror: “I have to say, I have an opinion on Kai Havertz: if I’m Eddie Nketiah, I’m wondering how I’m benched and I don’t have a future at Arsenal if I’m not starting as a central striker.

“He’s desperate, I get that, but what message does that send to Nketiah if Havertz is at number nine, what is Nketiah thinking? If I’m Nketiah I’m thinking I can’t stay at Arsenal any longer, if you play a guy who has been affected and has shackles on. Come on, he has no future at Arsenal.”

Nketiah has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace in January and having seen where he stands, the 24-year-old may be starting to think about his future.