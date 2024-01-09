Real Madrid interested in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite following Carlo Ancelotti recommendation

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has some high-profile admirers.

The young centre-back, who is enjoying an excellent campaign after forming a solid partnership with James Tarkowski, is thought to have caught the attention of both Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, another club have also included the

21-year-old on their shortlist.

Real Madrid, under the direction of Carlo Ancelotti, who knows Branthwaite from his time managing the Toffees, are believed to be huge admirers of the Carlisle-born defender and could look to bring him to Spain.

Whether or not the youngster can handle the pressure of such a high-profile move remains to be seen, however, monitoring the defender’s mentality is something the La Liga giants will continue to do ahead of a potential blockbuster summer move.

Since returning to Everton from his season-long loan with PSV in the summer, Branthwaite, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has already featured in 21 games, including 17 in the Premier League.