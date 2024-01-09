Real Madrid interested in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite following Carlo Ancelotti recommendation

Everton FC
Posted by

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has some high-profile admirers.

The young centre-back, who is enjoying an excellent campaign after forming a solid partnership with James Tarkowski, is thought to have caught the attention of both Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, another club have also included the
21-year-old on their shortlist.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Race is “open” as PL club in talks over rumoured Man United transfer target, says expert
Simon Jordan has called Arsenal star “Pointless” after poor performances
Borussia Dortmund closing in on Ian Maatsen loan deal

Real Madrid, under the direction of Carlo Ancelotti, who knows Branthwaite from his time managing the Toffees, are believed to be huge admirers of the Carlisle-born defender and could look to bring him to Spain.

Whether or not the youngster can handle the pressure of such a high-profile move remains to be seen, however, monitoring the defender’s mentality is something the La Liga giants will continue to do ahead of a potential blockbuster summer move.

Since returning to Everton from his season-long loan with PSV in the summer, Branthwaite, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has already featured in 21 games, including 17 in the Premier League.

More Stories Jarrad Branthwaite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.