Rio Ferdinand thinks West Ham ace could leave for £75 million

Rio Ferdinand thinks it’s going to take something very special to make West Ham part ways with Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanian has impressed massively since his £38 million move from Ajax in the summer. The 23-year-old has already scored 10 goals, in all competitions, including six in the Premier League.

However, with such good performances naturally comes unwanted attention, and despite only being with the Hammers for six months, Kudus has found himself linked with a high-profile transfer already.

Unsurprisingly though, Ferdinand isn’t expecting David Moyes to sanction a sale anytime soon though.

Speaking on the ‘Vibe with Five’ podcast, the former Manchester United defender, when asked if he thinks the African will leave the London Stadium within the next 12 months, said: “Not yet. It’ll take big money to take him out of there – £75 million.”

