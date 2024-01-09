Simon Jordan has called Arsenal star “Pointless” after poor performances

Football pundit Simon Jordan has given the most brutal verdict on Arsenal’s £65m signing Kai Havertz.

The Gunners star was wasteful in Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. The German star got himself into goal scoring positions several times but still failed to score which resulted in Arsenal’s exit from the competition.

With five shots, the 24-year-old tied the record for most shors from an Arsenal player in the competition without a goal since 2014.

The talkSPORT host said:

“Havertz should be on that TV show Pointless.

“I don’t understand, that must be a tax write off for some reason or another.

“It’s all well and good saying they need a striker, but we said that last season, we said that one of the key components that was missing when Arsenal bottled it last year was someone that can change the direction of travel in difficult games and they didn’t have it.

“[Gabriel] Martinelli wasn’t it, [Gabriel] Jesus isn’t it, and I’m sure Havertz isn’t it, but they went and spent £65million of the owner’s money on buying a player that Chelsea must have laughed to their back teeth off at getting that money back.”

Havertz struggled at Chelsea as well with the only highlight of his career at Stamford Bridge being the Champions League final goal he scored back in 2021.

Graeme Souness joined Jordan in criticising the Arsenal manager and the former Bayer Leverkusen star.

“I don’t understand why they’re buying him,” the Liverpool legend said.

“He can only be buying him because he thinks he can improve him.

“You’re not spending £65million of your club’s money on someone on the performances he’s shown at Chelsea.

“Forget about playing in this position or that position and which is best for him, he’s timid, he’s not aggressive enough, the top strikers through the history of the game take a blow to score a goal, I’m not sure if he’ll be that man.

“Striker is the toughest position to play, they’re the toughest guys in football and the ones that have to decide in a nanosecond if they’re going to commit to something where they might get smashed or not.”