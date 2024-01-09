Sir Jim Ratcliffe could fund big-money Man Utd move for PL duo in 2024

Manchester United have had a mediocre campaign so far and they will need better players to compete for major trophies in the near future.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Sir Jim Radcliffe, who acquired a partial stake in the Premier League club, will look to back them in the market with substantial funds at the end of the season.

He could help Manchester United sign players like Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite. Olise has established himself as one of the most promising young attackers in the Premier League and he has a £60 million release clause in his contract. It will be interesting to see if Manchester Manchester United are willing to pay a premium for him.

They have spent a substantial amount of money on Jadon Sancho and Antony in recent months. However, both players have been largely underwhelming and Manchester United need someone better.

Olise is capable of operating on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity in the final third. Although the reported asking price could seem quite steep, the player certainly has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.

Meanwhile, Branthwaite has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Premier league, and the 21-year-old could transform Manchester United defensively. He would certainly be an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince Everton to let their prized prospect leave the club in the coming months.