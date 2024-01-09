Skilful 22-year-old Tottenham ace being eyed by Italian giants

Tottenham FC
Posted by

If Ange Postecoglou signs Timo Werner for Tottenham, then his judgment needs to be trusted until the Australian is proved wrong.

That’s also true for any talent that the manager allows to leave the club.

‘Big Ange’ has certainly changed the culture at Spurs since he joined but it’s fair to suggest that there were dissenting voices amongst the White Hart Lane faithful upon news of his appointment.

After having to put up with the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Tottneham’s long-suffering fans could’ve been forgiven for thinking here we go again, though that does show an alarming lack of respect for a man that was coming off the back of winning a treble.

Within the space of a few games, the 53-year-old had soon won everyone over, his no-nonsense, direct manner and style of play a breath of fresh air for the north Londoners.

Now, just over halfway through his debut Premier League campaign, there’s likely to be a few changes as he looks to push Tottenham forward to success and, hopefully, silverware.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United legend sends brutal message to Jesse Lingard over “f****ing about”
Dan Ashworth makes decision about his future and Man Utd
Sir Jim Ratcliffe could fund big-money Man Utd move for PL duo in 2024

Not everyone is going to share in that journey, however, and according to Sky Sports Italy (h/t Sky Sports), Fiorentina are casting admiring glances in Bryan Gil’s direction.

The report also notes that Spurs are open to talking about the player who spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga outfit, Sevilla.

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Bryan Gil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.