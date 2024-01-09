Spurs reach £21.5 million agreement to sign Radu Dragusin

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement with Genoa to sign Radu Dragusin.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Gloria Plettenberg, who claims the Premier League side have stolen the advantage in the race to sign the highly-rated centre-back.

? Excl. News #Dragusin: Tottenham and Genua have reached a full agreement about a transfer in winter this morning! #THFC ?? Transfer fee: €25m + add-ons

?? Contract until 2029 If Bayern wants to have a chance, they must react today. There's still no official offer from… pic.twitter.com/4k17uC82NN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 9, 2024

Looking to bring a new defender to London following Timo Werner’s loan deal, Ange Postecoglou appears to have identified Dragusin as the ideal player to help partner the likes of Cristian Romero and Mickey van de Ven.

And although there has been late reported interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Spurs look close to sealing a deal after an agreement thought to be worth £21.5 million plus add-ons was reached with Genoa on Tuesday morning.

Should the finer details be ironed out without any hiccups, the 21-year-old will join the Lilywhites until 2029.

During his 18 months with Genoa, Dragusin, who has represented Romania on 12 occasions, has scored six goals in 62 games in all competitions.