Steven Gerrard plans move to sign Aston Villa winger

Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on bringing several Premier League players to the Saudi Pro-League including an Aston Villa winger.

The Liverpool legend took over at Al-Ettifaq in the summer as he took on his first job since he was sacked at Aston Villa.

Former Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, linked up with Gerrard in the summer in a move that was worth a reported £12 million.

But as per the latest reports that emerged last week, the 33-year-old is unhappy and is keen on a move away from Saudi Arabia.

According to Ben Jacobs, Al-Ettifaq plans ‘face-to-face talks’ with Henderson as they do not want to sell him.

The report also states that Gerrard held a meeting discussing potential targets for next summer, with a move for Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore discussed.

