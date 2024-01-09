Timo Werner is set to be officially announced as a Tottenham Hotspur player after reportedly turning down several clubs including Manchester United and Aston Villa.
After selling one of the world’s best strikers in the summer, Ange Postecoglou has yet to reinvest that reported £100 million into a new number nine.
Although Richarlison seems to have found his shooting boots as of late, the Brazilian striker was struggling with an injury earlier this season, forcing the Australian manager to play Son Heung-Min through the middle.
With the January window now open, the North London club haven’t wasted any time with the signing of Werner now seemingly imminent.
The 27-year-old will arrive on an initial loan until the end of the season with an option to buy included, between €15-20 million according to David Ornstein.
According to Football Insider, Werner had several other Premier League clubs interested in him including Aston Villa but the striker said yes to Tottenham.
The German has struggled to reproduce the goalscoring form for RB Leipzig which saw him initially get a move to Chelsea as he has only netted twice in 14 appearances so far.
Spurs must now prepare for a major Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.
Did we expect anything different our no1 target not going to happen as normal under levy the deal could of been done n dusted but levy trying to low ball looks like it’s going to back fire
Such an ignorant comment and demonstrates why ‘Levy out’ has never had any traction. You don’t know anything about how transfers work but if it goes wrong it’s Levy’s fault even now when he isn’t involved. You might as well say it’s Lewis’s fault as he’s not involved either. Tottenham agreed a deal with the player and the agent and a fee with Genoa. The player is not going to accept a deal with the first club who comes calling. His agent has made every club aware that the player is available and waited to see what transpires. Will Real or Barca come in for him? Or Man City or Bayern? Will PSG offer ridiculous wages or a Saudi club? That is the job of the agent, like it or lump. The clubs have now shown their hands and Bayern have made an offer. It’s reached the end game, every club have shown their hand and now it’s over to the player. The player is 21 and happy where he is and has no need to move. He knows what the offers are now. It’s not Levy’s fault as stated and our DOF has done what he needs to do. There are plenty of aspects of Lewis’s tenure of the club and Levy’s decision making that I haven’t liked but if you want him out you’re going to need to be a little more constructive. In the meantime I’m enjoying watching Ange turn Porro, Udogie, Romero, VDV, Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr, Richarlison, Kulu, Johnson, Vicario et al – all recent signings – into a vibrant side. Tottenham signed Sarr and Udogie for £20m. Was that Levy’s fault?