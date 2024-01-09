Timo Werner is set to be officially announced as a Tottenham Hotspur player after reportedly turning down several clubs including Manchester United and Aston Villa.

After selling one of the world’s best strikers in the summer, Ange Postecoglou has yet to reinvest that reported £100 million into a new number nine.

Although Richarlison seems to have found his shooting boots as of late, the Brazilian striker was struggling with an injury earlier this season, forcing the Australian manager to play Son Heung-Min through the middle.

With the January window now open, the North London club haven’t wasted any time with the signing of Werner now seemingly imminent.

The 27-year-old will arrive on an initial loan until the end of the season with an option to buy included, between €15-20 million according to David Ornstein.

According to Football Insider, Werner had several other Premier League clubs interested in him including Aston Villa but the striker said yes to Tottenham.

The German has struggled to reproduce the goalscoring form for RB Leipzig which saw him initially get a move to Chelsea as he has only netted twice in 14 appearances so far.

Spurs must now prepare for a major Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.