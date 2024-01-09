Talks ongoing for Man City’s £45m ace who is keen to join reported suitors

There are still over three weeks left of the January transfer window, and that’s ample time for one Man City star to get a move away from the club.

With the Citizens going as well as always in the Premier League and having the experience to never be overawed at this point, there’s a question mark as to why anyone would want to leave when the English top-flight title is still in play, not to mention the FA Cup and Champions League.

Though it would be incredibly difficult, there are reasons to believe that Pep Guardiola’s side could do the double treble if injuries don’t decimate them in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

None of that is likely to matter to Kalvin Phillips, however.

The £45m signing from Leeds United (Sky Sports) hasn’t been a fixture in a City starting line-up for an age now, and with the European Championship just a few months away, it’s obvious why the England international wants to be front and centre elsewhere.

According to Rudy Galetti via X (formerly Twitter), talks are ongoing with Newcastle United, with Phillips reported to be keen to join the Magpies.

Any move would appear to be a loan arrangement, and that may suit all parties until the end of the season when, potentially, a more long-term deal could be sealed.