Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Radu Dragusin this month and they have reportedly reached an agreement with his club Genoa.

However, the deal is not going to be straightforward after the intervention of Bayern Munich as per Gianluigi Longari.

The German club are keen on signing the defender this month and the player would prefer to join them. He is reportedly willing to wait for the Bavarians to secure an agreement with Genoa before making his decision.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can win the race for his signature. They are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and missing out on the 21-year-old would be a major blow for them.

The Romanian has been a reliable performer in the Italian league and he could be a long-term asset for Tottenham. The North London club are lacking in depth in the defensive unit and they must do everything in their power to sign the Genoa defender.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now. Ashley Phillips has been loaned out to gain first-team experience and Eric Dier has been linked with the move away from the club this month.

Tottenham cannot hope to go through the remainder of the season with just two quality central defenders and they must look to get the deal for Dragusin across the line.

