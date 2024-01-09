Tottenham are looking to sign the Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

A report from Football Insider claims that the North London club have now stepped up their efforts to sign the 19-year-old midfielder, who is a target for Everton and Crystal Palace as well.

The midfielder has been scouted heavily this season and Tottenham staff feel that he could develop into a potential star. The 19-year-old central midfielder will add some much-needed quality and depth to the Tottenham midfield.

The North London outlet will need to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg adequately if the Denmark international moves on in the coming months. He has fallen down the pecking order and he has been linked with an exit this month.

Wharton has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League midfielder and a move to Tottenham could be the ideal step up for him. He wants to compete at the highest level and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development, especially if he gets a game time.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou did well to develop young players at Celtic and he could play a key role in the development of the 19-year-old Blackburn midfielder as well.

The player has a long-term contract Blackburn Rovers and they are likely to demand the premium for him this month. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to submit an official proposal for the player in the coming weeks.