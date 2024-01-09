Video: Chelsea fans left shocked as summer signing produces miss-of-the-season contender in EFL Cup clash

Chelsea trail Middlesbrough 1-0 in their EFL Cup semi-final clash at the Riverside Stadium but that scoreline does not tell the whole story.

The Blues have been the better of the two teams but the Championship side capitalised on their missed chances when a ball over the top led to Hayden Hackney scoring in minute 37.

The best of those chances fell to Chelsea’s summer signing Cole Palmer. The Englishman missed a great opportunity before Boro scored but the worst miss came after the deadlock was broken as the 21-year-old put the ball over the bar from just yards out in added time.

How has Cole Palmer MISSED from there? ? pic.twitter.com/XWzfUO0gKd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 9, 2024

??| CHANCE: Cole Palmer misses an OPEN NET pic.twitter.com/SHb0TQ3Ncy — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 9, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.