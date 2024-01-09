Video: Chelsea fans left shocked as summer signing produces miss-of-the-season contender in EFL Cup clash

Chelsea FC Middlesbrough FC
Posted by

Chelsea trail Middlesbrough 1-0 in their EFL Cup semi-final clash at the Riverside Stadium but that scoreline does not tell the whole story. 

The Blues have been the better of the two teams but the Championship side capitalised on their missed chances when a ball over the top led to Hayden Hackney scoring in minute 37.

The best of those chances fell to Chelsea’s summer signing Cole Palmer. The Englishman missed a great opportunity before Boro scored but the worst miss came after the deadlock was broken as the 21-year-old put the ball over the bar from just yards out in added time.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports. 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Middlesbrough stun Chelsea in semi-final and Blues fans will be annoyed by how easy the goal came
Ian Wright believes Manchester United star is a ‘shadow’ of himself
Tottenham announce first January signing with £14.5m star added to Postecoglou’s squad
More Stories Cole Palmer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.