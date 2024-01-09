Video: Chelsea fans visibly angry at players following defeat to Championship side

Chelsea were defeated 1-0 by Championship outfit Middlesbrough in their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night and the travelling fans of the West London club were not happy with their players after the full-time whistle. 

Hayden Hackney scored the only goal of the match in the first half as Chelsea wasted plenty of chances to take a result back to Stamford Bridge.

This is yet another poor result in what has been a terrible season for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad and it was one that the fans of the club were visibly not happy with.

After the match, several players went over to the away end to apologise and calm things down as the cameras picked up heated moments.

The Premier League club will need to turn things around in the second leg if they are to reach the EFL Cup final but the way things are going at Chelsea, it would not be a surprise if it is Middlesbrough that head to Wembley.

