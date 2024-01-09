Video: Middlesbrough stun Chelsea in semi-final and Blues fans will be annoyed by how easy the goal came

Chelsea have been stunned in their EFL Cup semi-final clash with Middlesbrough as Hayden Hackney has given the Championship side the lead. 

The Premier League outfit have been the better of the two teams in the opening 35 minutes of the match and have had chances to open the scoring.

However, in minute 37, Boro played a simple ball over the top and with Chelsea failing to deal with it, Hackney finished off the move with a tidy finish.

The goal will make life a lot harder for Mauricio Pocehttino’s side as Middlesbrough now have something to defend in the second 45.

