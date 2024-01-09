West Ham are reportedly interested in Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto and are ‘primed’ to make an enquiry in the coming days.

The 20-year-old lit up the Premier League last season, catching the attention of multiple top clubs on the continent.

But after Leeds United were relegated at the end of the campaign, Gnonto became unsettled at the club and publically pushed for a transfer away in the summer.

The Italian winger has only made a handful of appearances this season, registering only one goal and one assist so far.

With the January window now open, it has sparked multiple rumours of a potential move away with several Premier League clubs being linked.

According to Dean Jones via SportLens, West Ham are interested in the 20-year-old and will make an enquiry in the ‘coming days’.

David Moyes is currently lacking in the forward department with Michail Antonio currently injured while Mohammed Kudus is on international duty at AFCON.

Leeds refused to sell their star in the summer but may change their mind now if a suitable offer comes in.

The report claims that London rivals Fulham are also keeping tabs on the situation.